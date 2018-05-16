Monticello's McCall signs with UIC

Posted:
Monticello guard Tatum McCall averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in her senior season, one in which the Sages won the school's first sectional title since 1999. Monticello guard Tatum McCall averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in her senior season, one in which the Sages won the school's first sectional title since 1999.

MONTICELLO -- The 2017-18 Sages girls basketball squad won a sectional title for the first time since 1999 as well as earning a fifth straight regional title. That's thanks in large part to versatile senior Tatum McCall, who averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

McCall will get a chance to play at the Division-I level for UIC after signing with the Flames this week. Her coach, first-year leader Tasha Pointer, is a perfect fit for the strong guard -- Pointer is a Chicago legend who was a 1997 Parade All-American before leading Rutgers to the 2000 Final Four.

Tatum is the daughter of Jami and Brian McCall. She plans on majoring in finance.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps