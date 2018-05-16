Monticello's McCall signs with UIC

MONTICELLO -- The 2017-18 Sages girls basketball squad won a sectional title for the first time since 1999 as well as earning a fifth straight regional title. That's thanks in large part to versatile senior Tatum McCall, who averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.



McCall will get a chance to play at the Division-I level for UIC after signing with the Flames this week. Her coach, first-year leader Tasha Pointer, is a perfect fit for the strong guard -- Pointer is a Chicago legend who was a 1997 Parade All-American before leading Rutgers to the 2000 Final Four.



Tatum is the daughter of Jami and Brian McCall. She plans on majoring in finance.