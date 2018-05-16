Woman drives new car through wall, into living room

INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) – A woman drove a brand-new car through her own apartment, firefighters say.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says it happened before 8 p.m. Monday. Crews say the woman hit the gas instead of her brakes and put the car through what appears to be a window.

Debris from impact can be seen all over the apartment’s living room. The window in the brick wall was reduced to an open hole.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was not injured.

Firefighters say the were still working to assess damage on Monday.