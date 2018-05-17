Men charged with stealing 100-year-old church bell

WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two Williamsville men have been arrested and charged with the theft of a 100-year-old bell from Bissell United Methodist Church.

37-year-old Adam Young and 39-year-old Joseph Wasilewski were arrested.

Wasilewski was arrested May 8, and Young was arrested Tuesday.

The bell was stolen Oct. 8, 2016, the same day the church celebrated its 100th birthday.

An antiques dealer returned the bell about a week after it was stolen. The dealer said he bought it from a couple of men without knowing it was stolen.

Wasilewski is out on bond. Young was still in jail as of Wednesday.