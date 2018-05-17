New mural to be painted in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A new mural is planned for downtown Champaign.

Local graphic designer David Michael Moore will paint a mural featuring Visit Champaign County's "Outside of Ordinary" slogan.

It will feature landmarks like Krannert Center, area food trucks, and the State Farm Center.

It will be on the wall of the Visit Champaign County building at 17 E. Taylor St.