Officials push to finish long-planned conference center at Kennekuk Co. Park

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County is taking action to achieve a long-term goal of adding a conference center to the education center building at Kennekuk County Park.

That is just west of Danville.

A previous plan included scaling back the original plans and leasing park property to a private entity.

Officials now are going to start organizing working-group committees to discuss the project and fundraising options.

Previous architectural renderings done almost ten years ago showed the project quoted at costing $4 million.



When that money could not be raised over the course of several years, officials decided to break the project into three phases.

The first phase was built in 2014 for $2.2 million. That included a 7,000-square-foot building with offices, classrooms and restrooms.

Phases two and three have never been finished.

Officials want to have the working groups work through the summer and bring recommendations to the conservation district board in the fall.