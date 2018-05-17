UI plans to hire hundreds of new professors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has plans to hire hundreds of professors over the next five years.

Rising student enrollment and slow faculty growth are listed as reasons for the massive hiring effort.

It will be hiring at all three campuses.

UI had to be conservative with hiring during a two-year budget crisis.

The three chancellors have been asked to draw up a five-year plan to bring in more staff to accommodate the growing student population.