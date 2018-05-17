Police: Man who ran from police had 2,596 grams of cocaine in vehicle

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department officials say the man who ran from police on Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 72 near Argenta had a large amount of cocaine.



On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m. Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff's Office Interdiction Team, stopped a vehicle on I-72 westbound near the 152 mile marker. During the stop, a K-9 partner conducted a free sniff around the vehicle when it alerted to the presence of illegal drug odors in the vehicle.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle, finding two concealed compartments with two packages, inside they found 2,596 grams of cocaine. The street sell value of this cocaine is approximately $259,600.00.



When police attempted to arrest the driver, he ran into the wooded area near the Interstate. Multiple agents responded to the manhunt and they searched by plane, foot and vehicle. The suspect was found around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Parr and Klamath roads, southeast of Argenta.

The suspect, who has not been named, had minor injuries from fleeing. He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries as well as heat exposure. No members of law enforcement were injured.

The individual faces arrest for manufacture and delivery of cocaine over 900 grams.