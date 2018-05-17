One injured in Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was injured in a Decatur house fire.

Crews were called to the 1700 block of W. Packard St.

The fire had completely overtaken the attic of the house.

A downed power line in the back yard slowed down efforts to put the fire out.

A neighbor noticed smoke and pounded on the door to alert the homeowners.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.