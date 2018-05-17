Police: Suspected school shooter's mother bought weapon

DIXON, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected high school shooter’s mother bought the weapon he used, troopers say.

The update in the case of Matthew Milby, 19, came from Illinois State Police Thursday. Troopers say Milby fired a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle early Wednesday morning at Dixon High School while close to the school auditorium. Students were getting ready for their graduation ceremony at that time.

Dixon police say Milby led Dixon officer Mark Dallas on a foot chase, in which Milby fired at Dallas. The officer then returned fire, sending Milby to the hospital. He is now in the Lee County Jail.

Troopers say they’re working to figure out how Milby got access to the rifle, which they believe the mother bought in 2012.

The mother told The Associated Press that Milby was bullied and ostracized at school. She said he's been beaten up and that students had stolen things from him. He also lost his spot on the football team for smoking marijuana.

State police are looking at surveillance video from inside of Dixon High School in an effort to learn more. They say Milby is scheduled to go to court for arraignment on Friday.