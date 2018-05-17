Grants take aim at homelessness, other housing issues in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Millions of dollars in grants will help Illinoisans in low-income situations find the housing they need.

A total of $11,780,310 will go to over one dozen Illinois cities. The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and its programs, which include Community Development Block Grants, Emergency Solutions Grants and HOME Investment Partnerships.

"Children and families in need all across Central Illinois rely on investments like these that help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D). "Along with Senator Durbin, I'm proud to be advocating for federal funding for programs that foster safe communities and help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the affordable housing they need to get ahead."

Community Development Block Grants are focused on building better housing and growing economic opportunities for people making low-to-moderate income levels. Cities receiving those funds include:

Bloomington: $552,428

Champaign: $832,235

Danville: $955,459

Decatur: $1,378,744

Moline: $764,935

Normal: $414,891

Pekin: $418,195

Peoria: $1,715,087

Rantoul: $331,502

Springfield: $1,257,911

Urbana: $408,127

Emergency Solutions Grants are meant to help cities dealing with serious housing issues and homelessness find stability. Peoria is receiving $139,601 in that program. Finally, the HOME program will provide housing money to the following four cities:

Decatur: $444,741

Peoria: $715,855

Springfield: $615,059

Urbana: $835,540

"This federal investment will give local agencies in throughout central Illinois the ability to offer affordable housing and homeless assistance to people who need it most," said Durbin. "I will continue to fight alongside Sen. Duckworth to support federal programs that promote the health and well-being of Illinois' residents."