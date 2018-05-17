President donates salary back to federal government

WASHINGTON (WAND) – President Donald Trump’s full first-quarter salary is going to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs.

The move is part of the president’s previously-announced plan to give his entire salary to the government. In a symbolic gesture, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders handed over a check to acting VA Secretary Robert Wilkie on Thursday.

President Trump’s administration is still looking for a new person to take over the department. The president had tabbed doctor Ronny Jackson to take the job, but that person took their name out. Secretary David Shulkin lost his job in March because of ethics concerns and issues in the department.

Wilkie is under consideration to take over the VA secretary position on a permanent basis.