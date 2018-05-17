Teaching kids life lessons in and out of the classroom

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An after-school program in Decatur is teaching kids life lessons.

The Busy Bees at South Shores Elementary School are learning kitchen safety and cooking lessons. Organizers say the idea behind the program came about because so many kids in schools are going home to small amounts of food, and they have no knowledge on how to cook the ingredients they have at home.

Throughout the year, 32 girls and eight boys have been taught how to bake various meals on the stove and grill. The program has taught students food safety as well.

Organizers say they’ve seen growth in kids' behavior and they’ve seen them stay out of trouble.

The program has been granted sponsorship from a local company to help it grow.