Guilty murder, armed robbery verdicts handed down in trial

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is going to prison for killing another man from Effingham.

A jury found Keirsean Bond, 26, guilty Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and armed robbery after the death of Todd Feldkamp. The victim’s body was found on Nov. 18 in the 1600 block of North Edward St.

Prosecutors say they couldn’t prove Bond had the weapon, even though they did prove his actions caused Feldkamp’s death.

A second unnamed man suffered a gun wound during the drug deal. Prosecutors say Bond set up the deal with that person, who brought Feldkamp to Decatur.

Bond previously entered a not guilty plea. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.