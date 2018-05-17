Local stars shine at girls 1A state track prelims

CHARLESTON -- Kenli Nettles (AL-AH) and DaeLin Switzer (St. Teresa) will go head to head for three state titles Saturday after advancing in the high jump and both hurdles events.

Nettles also qualified in the triple jump and Switzer advanced in the 200. Switzer, the reigning back-to-back high jump champion, clocked in with the fastest overall time in the 300-meter low hurdles (44.93). Nettles was the fastest in the 100-meter high hurdles (15.08).

For complete results from the 1A prelims click here.



Click the video above for a recap from Thursday's 1A action including big days for AL-AH, St. Teresa, Warrensburg-Latham, Teutopolis, SJ-O, and Uni High!