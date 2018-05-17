Church cooks out for cops

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Staff at Heartland Community Church served lunch to Decatur Police Thursday.

Staff members grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for officers. They also brought a DJ to provide music.

The church’s pastor said the congregation wanted to show officers their support.

“We don’t honor them enough, quite honestly, so we wanted to take a moment of time and say how much we appreciate all they do,” said Rev. Joe Bowman, the church’s lead pastor. “If we can do that with a hot dog, a cookie, a bag of chips, we’re thrilled to do that.”

The luncheon comes during National Police Week, which runs through Saturday.