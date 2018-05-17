Troopers: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a driver died after a head-on crash in Champaign County.

A press release says it happened after 6 a.m. Thursday, when the man’s 1999 Mitsubishi Coupe was driving the wrong way close to the intersection of US 45 and 3165 North in Rantoul. The driver of a northbound 2003 Nissan sedan swerved to avoid the Mitsubishi, which was moving south in the northbound lane on US 45.

Troopers say the Mitsubishi driver also swerved into the southbound lane. That’s when the cars crashed into each other head-on, sending the coupe airborne before it landed on the driver’s side to the west of the highway. Troopers say the crash caused the 22-year-old man driving it to be partially ejected. He died at the scene.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man killed as Jorge L. Arroyo-Morales, who is from Ludlow. The report says he died from multiple blunt force trauma.

The Nissan driver, identified as a 19-year-old Illinois man, and his 18-year-old passenger both went to the hospital for injury treatment.

Troopers say the people in the Nissan had seat belts on.