Police: Man faked identity to join high school basketball team

DALLAS (WAND) – Police say a man in his 20s posed as a hurricane victim and enrolled at a high school to play basketball.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reports Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley, 25, first enrolled as a freshman at Skyline High School last August. Police say he told school leaders that Hurricane Harvey left him displaced.

He’s accused of using the name Rashun Richardson at Skyline, then at Richardson High School for one day, and finally at Hillcrest High School, where he became a starter on the varsity basketball team.

School leaders told the station his abilities on the court didn’t raise any red flags when compared other students.

NBC DFW reports a parent told reporters her 14-year-old daughter dated Gilstrap-Portley at one point during the school year at Hillcrest. She says the two of them kissed, but never did anything else.

Hillcrest principal Chris Bayer told the station that a woman and child who came to basketball games to watch Gilstrap-Portley were his girlfriend and child. School leaders thought they were a sister and nephew.

Gilstrap-Portley played basketball at North Mesquite High School and Dallas Christian College at a younger age. A former coach noticed him at an April basketball tournament and alerted Hillcrest coaches, who then tipped off the school. Police arrested the suspect over the weekend.

The suspect is accused of taking advantage of federal law, which doesn’t require people who are homeless or evacuees from natural disasters to show any documentation. Hillcrest principal Chris Bayer says the man had immunization records and a physical to show under the false Richardson name.

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa called the situation “frustrating”, adding that the district will “follow better protocols” to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

Gilstrap-Portley is charged with tampering with government records. He has paid bond and is now out of jail.

Rules for the University Interscholastic League say Hillcrest will at minimum have to forfeit the games won in which Gilstrap-Portley played.