Police: Trio and minor stole from cars, house

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested three people for their involvement in a string of car burglaries.

After midnight on Wednesday, officers say they responded to a burglary in the 2800 black of East Wood St. in Decatur. The homeowner showed police surveillance video, which officers say shows 26-year-old Darlene Carter, 28-year-old David Bond and 19-year-old Arturo Santamaria working to steal from the house and a car.

Officers found the suspects on nearby streets and located a $20 bill, along with a set of keys and a mountain bike, which police say cameras showed Bond stealing from a garage. The homeowner said all of those things belonged to her family.

Police say the three suspects had a minor acting as a lookout during the burglaries. That person told officers the group stole from as many as five vehicles with the goal of finding money, adding that Carter also served as a lookout.

All three suspects face residential burglary and burglary charges.

Police did not say if they arrested the juvenile.