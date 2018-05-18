Rauner gets bill allowing medical marijuana use in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill that would allow medical marijuana use in schools will now head to Governor Bruce Rauner's desk.

The bill passed both houses. The senate voted 50-2 for HB 4870.

If the bill is signed by Rauner, parents and caregivers could administer medical marijuana on school grounds and on buses to students who are approved to use it. The caregivers my also be registered with the state's Department of Public Health.

School staff will not have to help the student take the drug and will allow school board to prohibit used if it disrupts the class or would expose other students to the drug.

It's not clear if Rauner will sign the bill.