Fire captain found guilty of raping party guest

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A former Savoy fire captain has been found guilty of raping a party guest in April.

David Dunn, 44, was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The former captain was set to leave for a fire chief job in Alaska.

Prosecutors say, Dunn gave a man a bag of saline solution, and he become intoxicated. While he was intoxicated Dunn committed sex acts on the man.

The man testified he had not consented to that and had no recall of it being placed in his arm.

Dunn had admitted that he had access to that anesthetic type drug in his air rescue job in Alaska. He denied having any of it in his home, although he admitted having other outdated drugs, IV bags and medical supplies.

He also told investigators that he thought the man was consenting to the sex acts by his body language and by not saying no.

Dunn could be sentenced to prison from 15 to 67 years.