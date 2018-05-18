Okaw Valley schools break ground on ag facility

BETHANY, Ill. (WAND)- The Okaw Valley school district broke ground Thursday on a new agricultural complex.

District officials said the facility will help them build on the district's existing agriculture program. They said the new building will allow students experience in agronomy, agricultural science and animal husbandry.

"Most students in high schools across the United States learn things in classrooms, but they never get to apply it physically by actually doing it," said Wes Wise, agricultural education teacher. "We're going to have the students working on a daily basis with livestock animals, agronomy, corn, soybeans, cover crops ... honeybees, wildlife, basically anything you can think of that's part of the habitat or nature here in Illinois."

District officials said construction of the project should begin in late June or early July and should be complete by October or November.