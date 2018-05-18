Henson Robinson Zoo welcomes 2 baby lemurs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Park District is welcoming two new red ruffed lemurs.

The little lemurs were born on Mother's Day at the Henson Robinson Zoo.

Animal care staff discovered the new additions during the morning check. The mom, Tsidka and father, Sagitarius were both attentive to the newborns.

"This parental pairing is part of the Association of Zoo's & Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding program and this birth is a significant contribution to the genetic diversity of the captive population. The Red Ruffed Lemur species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Captive propagation is vital in retaining this species if wild threats are resolved to allow for future re-introduction." said Jeff Mitchell, Henson Robinson Zoo's General Curator.

Red ruffed lemurs typically spend a couple of weeks with the newborns while they explore their surroundings. At that time the staff will be asking the public to help name the newest members to the zoo.

Any donations given for conservation will be matched by the Henson Robinson Zoo's Conservation Fund up to $1000.