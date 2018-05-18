DPS 61 gets 5K from 'Back to Books' grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur School District was awarded nearly $5,000 as part of the "Back to Books" grants from Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White.

Over 300 libraries were awarded as part of a $1.2 million grant.

The grants will help schools and libraries acquire fiction and/or notification books to add to the library collection for readers.

DPS 61 will be increasing the amount of high-interest text for middle school readers to help them establish life-long reading skills.

"It is important that our libraries have access to a diverse collection of books for patrons to read for knowledge as well as enjoyment," said White. "These grants are a great way for libraries to support independent reading and encourage more people to use their local library."

The grant is part of a federal Library Services and Technology Act fund.