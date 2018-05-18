Suspect charged for stealing items from burned out apartment building

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man has been charged with residential burglary, burglary and theft after a boarded up apartment was burglarized.

Jamel Kirkwood, 25, was arrested in connection to a burglary at the apartments at 609 S. Randolph Street after the apartment was boarded up from an April fire.

Police say Kirkwood was named the suspect after reports that items stolen were being pawned. Kirkwood was captured on surveillance video trying to use a credit card taken from one apartment.

During a search of Kirkwood's apartment they found two cameras and a laptop computer. Both items belonged to fire victims. When police came to execute the search warrant Kirkwood ran from police off of a second story balcony. He was tackled by police and taken into custody.

According to court records, Kirkwood has three prior convictions for residential burglary.