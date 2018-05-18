Shooting suspect sought in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Urbana are looking for information in shooting that injured a man early this week.

Police say they were called to Prairie Green Apartments in the 2500 block of Prairie Green Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officer say a 23-year-old Urbana man was hit by gunfire in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Other details about the shooting were not immediately released