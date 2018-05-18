Paris woman dies from overnight fire

PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly fire left one Paris family grieving.

For more than 30 years, a small house on Union Street was considered home to Brittany Umberger and many of her family members. She said the news of her grandmother, who died from the fire, was jaw dropping. It's the same home she stayed in at one point in her life.

"Everybody came here," Umberger said. "This is a good home."

While the house still stands, Umberger said she's lost any memory of her 66-year-old, Karen Deavers. Deavers, who's home was stored with pictures and memorabilia. While there hasn't been a confirmation from the Paris Fire Department, Umberger family told WAND, Deavers left the oven on in the kitchen. Umberger recalled the moment she got the phone call of her mother's death.

"My baby sister calls me, she goes 'Britt, grandma's dead.'" Umberger said.

It is a feeling Umberger described as bitter-sweet. While it hurts to know her grandmother isn't alive, she expressed how she's holing on to hope that Deavers in a better place. Deavers is described as a kind-hearted, loving and unselfish person. Umberger said Deavers was the glue who stuck her family together. Even through death, Umberger said her family is closer than ever.

While this a moment of grieving, Umberger said there isn't a moment she'd express how much her grandmother meant to her.

"I'd tell her I love her," Umberger said. "I'm just thankful for everything she's done for me."

Deavers' family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. Those who wish to give can click here.