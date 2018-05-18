BUG ALERT: How to avoid mosquitoes, West Nile virus

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Mosquito season is approaching, and health leaders have tips for preventing bites and potentially an illness.

The Macon County Health Department is reminding people that house mosquitoes can give people the West Nile virus. To prevent it, local leaders are reminding everyone to avoid standing water and use repellant when spending time outside.

They say the best repellent to use has DEET, picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 in it. Repellent should be worn all day to keep mosquitoes away. Long pants and long-sleeve shirts are also suggested.

Any outdoor standing water source can attract insects. The public is asked to get rid of standing water sources when they’re spotted. Water left sitting for more than a week should be reported to the Macon Mosquito Abatement District at (217)875-2722.

The West Nile virus first shows itself with mild symptoms, like a low-grade fever or headache between three or 14 days after a bite. Four of five people who contract West Nile don’t show symptoms.

The Macon County Health Department is looking for dead birds in order to analyze the West Nile virus. Birds that are intact and have not decomposed should be reported to the MCHD at (217)423-6988, ext. 1134.