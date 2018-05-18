1 killed in apartment complex fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is dead after a Friday morning fire in Springfield.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards confirmed the death happened in a fire on the 12th floor of Sangamon Towers. She has not released that person’s name at this time.

Firefighters say they rescued the person from the building after 5 a.m., adding that they went to the hospital in serious condition, where they died.

Crews say there were other injuries which they did not call serious. Several people needed smoke inhalation treatment. Firefighters say they also saved a pet cat from the building.

WAND-TV is working to learn details about the circumstances of that fire and possible damage.

This story will be updated as the station learns more.