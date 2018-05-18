Injuries reported in 5-vehicle rollover crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a rollover crash involved five total vehicles.

It happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 57 at mile post 246, which is four miles south of Rantoul.

State police say the crash did cause injuries. Names of the injured people have not been released.

Traffic is backed up Friday for what troopers called “multiple” miles. They say there is a second crash in traffic backup in the area.

WAND-TV will add more to this story as more details are released.