Brewers mark Craft Beer Week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Brewers around the state are marking Illinois Craft Beer Week starting Friday.

The event includes events meant to highlight the state’s growing craft brewing industry. A full list of events is available here.

The number of small breweries has grown from 50 to 230 over the past five years, said Danielle D’Alessandro of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild.

“Illinois ranks, I think we’re 11th or 12th in terms of breweries per capita compared to other states in the U.S.,” D’Alessandro said. “So I don’t think we’ve reached a saturation point. I think there’s still room for growth there.”

D’Alessandro said she hopes the week helps connect people with local brewers.

“It gives consumers an opportunity to see what’s going on in their local communities: the jobs that are being developed, the economic re-development that’s happening,” D’Alessandro said. “So this is just an opportunity to highlight all that’s happening around craft beer in Illinois.”