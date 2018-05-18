Work is underway on a new campus facility

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is breaking ground on a new performing arts facility.

On Friday, it hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Center for Theatre and Dance.

Students, faculty and staff joined together on the Miller Quad for the event.

Millikin University announced on Oct. 11, 2017 that it would break ground on its new Center for Theatre and Dance in 2018 with plans to open the building in fall 2020. The $29 million facility will include a 260-seat flexible theatre, collaboration spaces, four acting studios, two dance studios and two design classrooms as well as a costume studio, costume classroom, and offices and support facilities for current staff.

"For our theater students and our theater faculty, it's been a long time coming," said Millikin President Patrick Wade. "This will just be the beginning, because this will be a beginning that will propel our program even greater into new and exciting things."