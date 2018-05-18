Aquifer legislation still awaiting approval

Illinois State Capitol (WAND) – With only two weeks left in the legislative session State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, remains hopeful his bill to protect the Mahomet Aquifer will make it to the governor’s desk.

Rose is seeking to toughen protections of the Aquifer after a December 2016 leak of a natural gas well in northwest Champaign County. The leak contaminated 5 drinking water wells of homeowners in the Mahomet area.

“What happened 18 months ago is inexcusable and the fact that they didn’t tell anybody about it is ridiculous,” Rose told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “You’ve got a half-a-million people, this is their primary drinking source. You add Decatur to the list when they turn on their pumps from time to time, and other places, that gets you up to three-quarters of a million people.

Rose received bipartisan support of his bill in the senate and it now awaits a hearing in the Illinois House.

Rose is also heading up a Mahomet Aquifer working group that includes the mayors of Champaign and Decatur. They hope to have additional legislation readied for the spring 2019 session.