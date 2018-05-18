Headliners, young guns get valuable experience at 2A State prelims

CHARLESTON -- Eight years ago, gymnastics teammates Aliyah Welter (Monticello) and Josie Held (Mt. Zion) formed a friendship as young stars looking to make a splash in the sport.



Fast forward to present day, and Louisville-bound Welter and Illinois-bound Held have switched sports but are each competing at a high level -- literally. The pole vaulting rivals enter Friday's Class 2A preliminary round at the state meet tied for the No. 1 seed at 12 feet, 7 inches. It's a relationship nearly a decade in the making, and a rare one in that the competitors support each other even in the heat of battle.



Friday's preliminary events serve as a warmup of sorts for superstar types like Welter and Held, but they're even more crucial opportunities to gain experience for the younger members of the field, like MacArthur's sophomore triple jump sensation Sabrie Strong-McCloud or Mt. Zion freshmen Sara Addai and Rhiannon Held.



Click the video above for highlights from Friday's action, including the above storylines plus Eisenhower's Tina and Katina Martin, their high jumping teammate Alyssa Baltimore and the Southeast Spartan duo of Raven Moore and Serena Bolden.



For complete results from Friday's meet, visit the IHSA website.