Student rides motorcycle in school hallway

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A student rode a small motorcycle through a school hallway Friday, district leaders say.

Mattoon leaders say it happened after 2 p.m. at Mattoon High School in what the Mattoon district believes was a prank. A statement from educators says at least two other students helped make it happen.

The prank did not injure anyone.

“(Principal Rich Stuart) encouraged students to think before they speak, think before they act, take care of others and be kind to one another,” the Facebook statement said.

Mattoon police are continuing to investigate the prank.