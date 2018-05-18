Rapper, other national acts headline Decatur Celebration

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – National acts are scheduled to take the stage at the 2018 Decatur Celebration.

The lineup includes Grammy-winning rap artist T.I., multi-platinum artist Daughtry and Grammy-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson. More planned acts include:

Crowder - Grammy nominated artist

Chuck Wicks - Country music artist and radio personality

Jonathan McReynolds - Gramm-nominated signer

Draw the Line -Aerosmith tribute band

Jeremiah Johnson Band – Southern rock and blues music

Marquise Knox – St. Louis blues artist

Broseph – Emerging country music band

Celebration organizers say this year’s events, planned for August 3-5 in downtown Decatur, will again feature three blocks of authentic arts and crafters, carnival rides, a wine and beer garden, the Razzle Dazzle Goodtimes Parade, Kids Block and over 60 food items.

Admission costs $10 for the weekend in advance and $15 for the weekend on-site. Children 12 and under get in free.

Organizers plan to announce the ticket sale date soon over social media and at this link.