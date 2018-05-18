Scammers demand money, claim to be from IRS

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say scammers are calling people in Christian County and claiming they owe the IRS money.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office say the caller will tell the person they need to pay money with a prepaid credit card or even an iTunes card to the Internal Revenue Service. Deputies say the phone number might be disguised to look like it’s coming from the IRS.

Scammers are also asking for personal information such as social security numbers and bank account numbers.

Deputies are reminding people that the IRS will never call demanding payment or ask anyone to use any sort of prepaid card. They also would never threaten to call police.

Scams should be reported to the Treasury Inspector General for tax administration by calling 1-800-366-4484.