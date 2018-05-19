Body found after fire

ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - Atwood authorities responded to a deadly fire on Friday.

The Atwood Police Department and Atwood Fire Protection District responded to the 300 block of North Main Street to investigate a possible structure fire. When crews arrived they say they found that the fire was extinguished, but a body was located inside.

The body has been identified as 60 year old Jeffrey Browning. Mr. Browning was the resident and only occupant of the house. the cause of Mr. Browning's death is has not been confirmed, but will be after a toxicology reports come back.

Authorities say no foul play or suspicious circumstances are believed to be involved. The damage to the residence was contained to the living room.

The Douglas County Coroner and Illinois State Fire Marshal were called to assist in the investigation.