Urbana man arrested after early morning shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana police officers responded Saturday to a report of a shooting.

It happened after 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Laurel Drive. Officers arrived and located a victim with two gunshot wounds. The victim, a 38-year-old Urbana man, had been shot in the foot and the upper leg.

The victim was transported to Carle Emergency Department and was treated for non-life threatening wounds. One of the callers to METCAD 911, later identified as Brandon K. Lee, said he had shot someone trying to get into his house. Officers made contact with Lee and he was detained.

Lee was ultimately arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm. The investigation has revealed that earlier in the evening, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Lee reported to the Urbana Police Department that several guns had been stolen from his house. Police say Lee was uncooperative in the course of reporting the theft and refused to provide suspect information despite alluding to the officer that he knew who might have taken the guns. After interviewing Lee and processing the crime scene for approximately 40 minutes, officers left the residence. Shortly before the shooting, Lee approached a nearby house and began to accuse the occupants of stealing the firearms.

Lee left and an adult occupant called a relative who is familiar with Lee to come and speak with him. That relative arrived and approached Lee’s house. The victim knocked on the door and Lee refused to answer the door. Lee called 911 to report that someone was trying to get in his house. The victim, who was injured from a recent motorcycle accident and was using a crutch to walk, left Lee’s house and began to cross the street. Police say Lee emerged from his residence and began firing at the victim.

A review of METCAD 911 recordings of Lee’s phone call revealed that at least 10 shots were fired. Officers have located the firearm inside of Lee’s residence. The firearm was empty and the slide locked back. Shell casings have also been located in the middle of the front yard of Lee’s residence.

The investigation on the incident is ongoing. Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or submitting a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website.