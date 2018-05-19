Local stars rack up medals at track and field finals

Click the video above for our report from the state finals!

CHARLESTON -- St. Joseph-Ogden won the 1A title, St. Teresa took third, and ten first place medals were won by local athletes at the state track and field finals Saturday.

The Spartans clinched the team title with a runner-up finish in the final event, the 4x400 relay.

St. Teresa junior DaeLin Switzer remarkably accounted for every single one of St. Teresa's 35 points. She successfully defended her high jump title, took first in 300 hurdles, second in the 200, and third in the 100 hurdles.

All local state champions are listed below. For complete results click here.

LOCAL CHAMPIONS

Atleigh Hamilton (SJ-O) - Long Jump

DaeLin Switzer (St. Teresa) - High Jump (1A)

DaeLin Switzer (St. Teresa) - 300-Meter Low Hurdles (1A)

Diamonasia Taylor (Urbana) - High Jump (2A)

Arielle Summitt (Uni High) - 800-Meter Run

St. Joseph-Ogden - 4x200-Meter Relay

Josie Held (Mt. Zion) - Pole Vault

Jessica Franklin (Mahomet-Seymour) - 300-Meter Low Hurdles (2A)

Tina Martin (Eisenhower) - 200-Meter Dash

Tina Martin (Eisenhower) - 100-Meter Dash





