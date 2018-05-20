Local roundup: baseball, softball, soccer

The postseason push is on! From regional championships to major wins down the stretch, the WAND viewing area showed its teeth on Saturday in baseball, softball and soccer!

2A GIRLS SOCCER
Mahomet-Seymour 2, U-High 1 (Centennial Regional Final)

1A BOYS BASEBALL
Salt Fork 10, Milford 4 (Ashton-Franklin Center Regional Final)
St. Teresa 5, LSA 3 (St. Teresa Regional Final)
Neoga 5, Dieterich 1 (Dieterich Regional Final)
Okaw Valley 3, Argenta-Oreana 0 (Macon Regional Final)
Nokomis 10, Mt. Olive 0 (Pawenee Regional Final)
Routt 7, Mendon Unity 1 (Winchester Regional Final)
Altamont 5, St. Anthony 3 (Windsor Regional Final)

2A BASEBALL
Warrensburg-Latham 10, Athens 9 (Athens Regional Final)
Quincy Notre Dame 9, Auburn 6 (Beardstown Regional Final)
BHRA 10, Hoopeston 5 (Hoopeston Regional Final)
St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Monticello 7 (St. Joseph Regional Final)
Teutopolis 14, Robinson 7 (Teutopolis Regional Final)
Tuscola 7, Oakwood 1 (Tuscola Regional Final)

REGULAR SEASON BASEBALL
Mt. Zion 7, New Trier 1

1A SOFTBALL
Cumberland 15, St. Anthony 0 (Dieterich Regional Final)
Heyworth 2, Fisher 0 (Fisher Regional Final)
Salt Fork 10, Grant Park 0 (Grant Park Regional Final)
Brown County 4, Routt 2 (Routt Regional Final)
Argenta-Oreana 3, LeRoy 1 (LeRoy Regional Final)

2A SOFTBALL
Beardstown 2, Havana 1 (Beardstown Regional Final)
Breese Central 8, Newton 5 (Mater Dei Regional Final)
TCSV 9, Auburn 2 (Buffalo Regional Final)
Olympia 2, GCMS 1 (El Paso Regional Final)
Flora 3, Robinson 0 (Lawrenceville Regional Final)
Maroa-Forsyth 4, Monticello 3 (Monticello Regional Final)
St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Unity 4 (St. Joseph Regional Final)
Williamsville 6, Pleasant Plains 2 (Williamsville Regional Final)
 

