Police: car crashes into tractor

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver and passenger are recovering after police say their car crashed into a tractor.

Around 10:30 P.M. Saturday, Illinois State Police say a 55-year-old woman was driving northbound on Route 97 near Rock Road when she crashed her car into a disc being pulled by a tractor.

The 55-year-old driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police says the driver of the tractor was a 55-year-old man. He was not hurt. Police say he was issued a citation for slow vehicle emblem violation.

Police also say, they issued the 55-year-old woman a citation for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.