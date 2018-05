TOLONO - Unity senior Steven Migut helped the Rockets win a state track and field title as a freshman, and now as a senior he's looking to end his career with an individual title.

Migut, a four-time medalist in hurdles, is hoping to take gold next weekend at the state meet in Charleston. He's headed to Army to play football next year, but in the video above he explains why he owes much of his success on the gridiron to his training on the track.