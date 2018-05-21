Warm week ahead to continue rapid crop growth

(WAND) -- Above-average temperatures this week will keep central Illinois crops growing quickly.

Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says highs will stay in the 80s all week with overnight lows in the 60s. Typically this time of year, highs are in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s. This warmth will lead to nearly 170 growing degree days, translating to more growth and development of corn and soy.

Any rain Monday is gone by evening with nothing but sunshine expected for the rest of the work week as high pressure builds in. Heat and humidity will lead to pop-up shower and storm chances over the upcoming weekend. With limited chances, rain amounts will be below average for the week. However, the dry days, accompanied by light winds, will be optimal for weed control spraying as well.

At his stage of the season, Ag Expert Dave Brown says the area is in excellent shape and above normal for growth and emergence. Central Illinois looks to be leading the corn belt in crop rating as crops are in excellent condition and moisture is adequate.