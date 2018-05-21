Motorcyclists injured after heavy winds cause them to crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers responded to a serious crash in Douglas County Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to I-57 northbound near milepost 208 just before noon.

32-year-oldd Ryan Romero of Bonfield, Ill. and 30-year-old Ashley Romero were riding a motorcycle when a strong crosswind blew, causing them to lose control of the bike.

Romero sideswiped the rear of a vehicle driven by 30-year-ol Jonathan Thompson of Congerville, Ill. 29-year-old Shari Thompson was a passenger in the car.

Romero laid on its side and slid along the roadway entering the median and coming to rest in the median. He and Ashley were both ejected from the bike and were seriously injured.

Ashley was air-lifted from the scene. Ryan was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

No charges have been filed in the accident.