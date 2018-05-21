Danville man charged with shooting up vehicle

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man has been arrested and accused of firing a shot.

22-year-old Tyvon Cooper was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Around 1 a.m. on May 17 police were called to Bowman St. and Winter Ave.

A victim told them his window and been shot out.

The victim gave a description of the suspect's vehicle, and police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle a short time later.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.