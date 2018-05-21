Teen seriously injured in ATV crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Newton teen is in serious condition after two ATVs wrecked in Jasper County.

18-year-old Cole Horner of Dundas and a 16-year-old female passenger were going north on a four-wheeler on Jasper County Road 2150E when they slowed down to grab a hat that had flown off.

19-year-old Seth Meinhart of Newton and a passenger, 20-year-old Stacey Smithenry of Newton, was following them on a four-wheeler and rear-ended Horner's vehicle.

Meinhart and Smithenry were thrown from the four-wheeler.

Both were taken by private vehicle to Richland Memorial Hospital. Meinhart was then flown to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Meinhart was ticketed for operating a non-highway vehicle on a roadway and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Horner was ticketed for operating a non-highway vehicle on the roadway.