Jacksonville High School dismisses students early

Posted:

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Jacksonville High School is sending students home early Monday morning.

According to school officials, a blown transformer has left the school without power, possibly for several hours.

Buses are being rerouted and drivers and walkers are being released.

All other schools are in session as usual.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps