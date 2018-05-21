Two semi truck drivers injured in crash

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND) - Two semi truck drivers were injured in an accident on I-70 near Altamont Saturday.

32-year-old Ilir Hamo of Orland Park said the front steer ties of an eastbound trailer he was driving failed to respond.

He drove through the median hitting the embankment and overturning.

His semi crashed into the guardrail on the north side of the westbound lanes, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Another semi driven by 46-year-old Mohammad Ghafarri of Twin Falls, Idaho was not able to stop and crashed into Hamo's semi.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m.

Hamo was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Mohammad was taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Illinois State Police say charges are pending.