Man charged with shooting man on crutches

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is accused of shooting a man who was already on crutches after being injured in a motorcycle crash.

33-year-old Brandon Lee is accused of firing ten shots at a 38-year-old man outside his home around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to Carle Hospital and was treated for two gunshot wounds to the foot and leg.

Police said the dispute stemmed from accusations of stolen guns.

Lee called police to report his guns were stolen from him home around 1:20 that same morning, just three hours before the shooting.

Officers said he was uncooperative when they tried to get suspect information from him.

Police said mere minutes before the shooting, Lee went to a neighbor's house and accused the occupants of stealing the weapons. When he left, someone at the house called a relative who knows Lee to go speak with him.

The person knocked on Lee's door, but he would not answer.

Lee then called police saying someone was trying to get into his house.

That person was the victim, who was using a crutch to walk. As he was leaving Lee's house, police said Lee came out and began firing.

Lee is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.