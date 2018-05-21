Illinois man is missing after visiting Arkansas over weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WAND) – A St. Louis man who was last seen in Arkansas has not been heard from in two days, according to family.

28-year-old Bryn Willis, of O’Fallon, Ill. native, was attending a wedding in Little Rock on Saturday. According to Willis’ brother, Bryn went for a jog outside around 10:30 p.m. His family say they last heard from him during a phone call about one hour later.

Bryn’s family has created a Facebook page ‘Missing – Bring Bryn Willis Home’ to help locate their family member.

Willis was last seen wearing green athletic shorts, an orange t-shirt, black socks and gray running shoes with orange bottoms. He is described as 6-feet-tall and 170-pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Little Rock Arkansas Police Department at (501) 374-3098, or message the family's Facebook page.